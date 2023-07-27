Bandits raid Bauchi communities, kill seven persons

Seven persons have been killed in Hara and Gamji villages in Burra District of Ningi Local Government Area of Bauchi State by gunmen suspected to be bandits.

The bandits, who came in their numbers, were said to have attacked the villagers and shot sporadically into the air and in the process, killed seven people and injured many others.

The spokesman of the Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Wakili confirmed the attack in an interview with journalists on Thursday.

Wakili said: “Today, we woke up with a very sad news. We received a distress call that some bandits had attacked Kada and Gamji villages under Burra district of Ningi LGA. They came in large numbers, shooting sporadically, as a result, seven people were killed.

“Operatives of the command in conjunction with the Nigerian military, engaged the bandits, and three of them were neutralised in the process while others scampered in disarray into the nearby bush with possible gunshot wounds.

“One of the personnel, a soldier, was injured and rushed to the hospital where he is presently receiving treatment.”

Wakili gave the names of those killed by the bandits as Ali Usman, Shuaibu Adamu, Yunusa Adamu, Ali Alton, Umar Sabo Ibrahim, all from Gamji village.

“Presently, our operatives in conjunction with other sister security agencies with the local vigilantes are in the bush, combing it in search of the bandits,” he added.

