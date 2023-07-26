Police arrests woman for cutting off husband’s manhood in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina have arrested a woman, Tinene Isa, for allegedly cutting off her husband’s manhood in Kafur local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the news to journalists on Wednesday in Katsina.

Aliyu, who did not disclose the name of the victim, said he was in a critical condition at the General Hospital in Malumfashi.

He added that the suspect allegedly used a razor blade to commit the crime.

“We have opened an investigation into the matter.

“The woman is a bride of over 30 years of age. She will be charged to court after the investigations,” the spokesman stated.

