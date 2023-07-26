Metro
Fire razes one-storey building in Ibadan
Fire on Wednesday razed a one-storey building in Ibadan, Oyo State, on destroyed properties.
Eyewitnesses told journalists the fire started from one of the upper rooms in the building at 11:45 a.m. before spreading to other rooms.
At least six out of the 12 rooms in the building were completely destroyed by the raging fire.
The building’s landlord, Mr. Adefila Sakariya, said the cause of the fire has not been ascertained, adding the residents had gone out before the incident happened.
READ ALSO: Fire razes 100 shops in Kaduna market
He added that the fire destroyed property in the six rooms, including his daughter’s tailoring equipment.
Sakariya said: “The NYSC discharge certificate of one of the tenants in the building was among the property destroyed by the fire and government and other well-meaning Nigerians need to come to his assistance.”
Officials of the Federal and Oyo State Fire Services were at the scene to put out the fire.
The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at the Orita-Challenge Police Station, Mrs. Maiyaki Joyce, and her men were also on ground to maintain law and order.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...