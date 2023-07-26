Fire razes one-storey building in Ibadan

Fire on Wednesday razed a one-storey building in Ibadan, Oyo State, on destroyed properties.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the fire started from one of the upper rooms in the building at 11:45 a.m. before spreading to other rooms.

At least six out of the 12 rooms in the building were completely destroyed by the raging fire.

The building’s landlord, Mr. Adefila Sakariya, said the cause of the fire has not been ascertained, adding the residents had gone out before the incident happened.

He added that the fire destroyed property in the six rooms, including his daughter’s tailoring equipment.

Sakariya said: “The NYSC discharge certificate of one of the tenants in the building was among the property destroyed by the fire and government and other well-meaning Nigerians need to come to his assistance.”

Officials of the Federal and Oyo State Fire Services were at the scene to put out the fire.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) at the Orita-Challenge Police Station, Mrs. Maiyaki Joyce, and her men were also on ground to maintain law and order.

