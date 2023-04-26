Fire razes 100 shops in Kaduna market

Fire on Wednesday razed 100 shops at the popular Yan-Katato Market in Sabon Gari local government area of Kaduna State.

The Chairman of Yan-Katoto Market, Alhaji Mohammed Ashiru, told journalists in Zaria that the fire occurred in the early hours of Wednesday.

He added that the fire was caused by sparks from electric cables that crossed over the market.

According to him, goods worth millions of Naira were destroyed by the inferno.

Ashiru said: “The sparks generated fire particles which dropped on ceiling stalls in the market and subsequently led to the inferno.”

