Fire guts Queens College in Lagos

Fire on Sunday gutted the Queens College in the Yaba area of Lagos State.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the fire started in a two-room quarter located behind the school staff quarters.

However, no casualty was recorded in the incident with the firefighters quickly putting out the inferno.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

READ ALSO: 13 shops, four warehouses affected as fire guts Lagos auto parts market

The statement read: “Meanwhile, the fire has since been put out by a combined effort of the Lagos State Fire Service and Federal Fire Service, while the police who were also alerted, prevented hoodlums from forcefully gaining access to the school premises.

“No life was lost in the incident.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now