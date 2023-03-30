13 shops, four warehouses affected as fire guts Lagos auto parts market

A section of Olowu spare parts market in Ikeja, Lagos State capital, has been been gutted by fire.

The Lagos Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye on Thursday, told newsmen that the fire incident occured in the early hours of Thursday.

Farinloye noted that no fewer than 13 shops, four warehouses, and one restaurant were affected by the fire.

He said no injury nor death was recorded.

READ ALSO: Fire guts five storey building in Balogun Market in Lagos

Recall that only two days ago, there was a fire outbreak at a five-storey building in Balogun market in the state.

Farinloye said: “The cause of the fire cannot be determined as of now.

“But the chairman of the traders association, Bassey Ikpendu, while narrating the situation, applauded the efforts of the state fire service that prevented the escalation of the incident due to the combustible materials that were involved.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now