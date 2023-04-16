Metro
Youths protesting coronation of village head kill one, set ablaze 64 houses in Bauchi
Angry youths protesting the coronation of a community head on Saturday killed one and set ablaze 64 houses in Sang village, Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State.
The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakil, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Bauchi, said the rampaging youths also set ablaze three motorcycles and destroyed properties worth millions of naira during the fracas.
He said: “On Saturday, April 15, 2023, at about 7:00 p.m. the Bauchi State Police Command received a distress call over an ongoing skirmish in the Bogoro area of the state.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the communal clash in Sang village of Bogoro LGA emanated from the coronation of the hamlet Head of Sang.
“Some irate youths with different functions protested against the coronation and this resulted in an attack on innocent citizens. The youths set 64 houses, 3 motorcycles, and properties worth millions of naira ablaze.
READ ALSO: Bauchi govt warns religious leaders on inciting statements
“One Apollos Danlami, 70, was killed in the incident while a certain Naemiya Bature, 65, and some other people were injured in the fracas.
“Police operatives comprising tactical teams, rapid response squad, and operation restore peace swiftly responded to the distress call and their effort brought the situation under control.
“The area is relatively peaceful for now and security measures have been reinforced in Bogoro LGA as the safety of the citizens remains the highest priority of the command.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...