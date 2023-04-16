NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, polytechnic student with illicit drugs

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a pregnant woman, Rabetu Abdulrasak, and one Shehu Adams for alleged possession of illicit drugs in Edo State.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said 14 kilogrammes of illicit drugs were recovered from the suspects on Saturday in Agbede, Etsako West local government area of the state.

The substances, according to him, include cannabis sativa, methamphetamine, tramadol, and swinol.

He added that the operatives also arrested arrest a 22-year-old Higher National Diploma (HND) student of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro in Ogun State, Isoyo Iveren-Susan.

The spokesman said Iveren-Susan was arrested on Saturday opposite the institution’s 2nd Gate dealing in illicit drugs.

READ ALSO: NDLEA declares prophetess, celebrity couple wanted for alleged drug trafficking

Babafemi revealed that 1,100ML of codeine-based cough syrup and 283 grams of cannabis were recovered from the suspect.

He said: “This is just as operatives in Lagos arrested two suspects: Nonso Peter (21) and Bright Chibike (23) with 43.4 kilograms of cannabis at Ile-Epo, Abule Egba area of the state on Friday.

“In Katsina State, no less than 1,730 bottles of codeine-based syrup were seized from a suspect, Bishir Sa’adu in Katsina metropolis on Sunday, April 9.

“Also, one Muhamadu Yusuf was equally arrested the same day with 8,000 capsules of tramadol inside a commercial bus along Kano-Katsina road.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now