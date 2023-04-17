Death toll in Southern Kaduna killings rise to 33 as victims get mass burial

The Chairman of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Francis Sani, has put the death toll from attacks by bandits at Runji Village in the council on Saturday at 33.

Sani who disclosed this to journalists on Sunday, said the victims were given a mass burial.

He said in the attack, over 40 houses were burnt by the invading bandits while seven persons sustained injuries and are presently receiving treatment at the hospital, and feared of the government and security agencies do not intervene on time, the whole community could be completely wiped out.

Sani said the heavily armed gunmen invaded the community around 10p.m. on Saturday and opened fire on the villagers, most of whom were asleep.

Also speaking on the attack, President of Atyap Community Development Association, ACDA, Samuel Ache, said vigilantes in the community attempted to engage the attackers, but they were subdued.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who also addressed newsmen on the attack, said the government had ordered security agencies to mobilize to the affected communities to arrest the situation.

“Several lives were lost and an unspecified number of houses burnt down. The military has informed the Kaduna State government of an attack in Runji village, Zangon Kataf LGA, in which several lives were lost on Saturday night.

“The preliminary report further informed the government that the attack also left some residents injured and an unspecified number of houses burnt down in the community.

“According to the report, troops had a fierce encounter with the attackers and are still in the general area. While waiting for a detailed report, Governor Nasir el-Rufai, who received the preliminary report in the early hours of yesterday has condemned the killings as unacceptable and unjustifiable.

“The governor condoled the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

