Emefiele: Documents used to pay 2023 election observers $6.2m forged – Boss Mustapha

The former Secretary of the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, told the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Tuesday that the documents used to pay $6.2 million to observers in the 2023 general election were forged.

The ex-SGF stated this when he appeared as the fourth prosecution witness in the ongoing trial of the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for alleged fraud.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Emefiele on an amended 20-count charge bordering on conferment of corrupt advantages, conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and obtaining by false pretences to the tune of $6.2 million

The commission alleged that the ex-CBN governor impersonated the ex-SGF to obtain the money.

EFCC claimed that the defendant on February 8, 2023, connived with one Odoh Ocheme, to obtain $6.2 million from the CBN after they claimed the fund was requested by the ex-SGF through a letter dated January 26, 2023.

Mustapha, who was led in evidence by the prosecution counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), said the documents did not come from former President Muhammadu Buhari or his office.

He also denied receiving part of the money.

Mustapha said he knew nothing about the transaction until he left office on May 29, 2023.

He said: “All through my service year as the SGF, I never came across these documents it was claimed that Buhari signed. From the face value of this document, having served for five years and seven months as SGF, this document did not emanate from the president for the following reasons.

“A correspondence that has the seal of the Nigerian president does not carry a reference number. The seal is the authority.

“Secondly, I have looked at it and read it. FEC decisions are not transmitted by letters. They are transmitted through extracts after conclusions are adopted.

“Thirdly, I am the custodian of FEC, the president will not refer executives’ conclusions to me.

“Also, in all the five years and seven months, I have never heard of the terms special appropriation provision referred to. The terms known to me, my lord, are appropriation as provided by the appropriation act normally passed by the National Assembly and when the government file drafts it brings supplementary appropriation.

“In all the correspondences I have received from Buhari, it has never had ‘please accept the assurance of my highest regard’. I am his subordinate and my correspondences do not carry that.

“And lastly, looking at the signature, it is a failed attempt at reproducing Buhari’s signature. I will leave that to the experts.”

