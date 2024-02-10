EFCC declares Emefiele’s wife, couple, one other wanted for alleged money laundering

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared Margaret Dumbiri Emefiele, wife of a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele, and three others, wanted for alleged money laundering.

Mrs Emefiele, Eric Odoh, Anita Omoile and her husband, Jonathan Omoile, were declared wanted Friday night for allegedly conspiring with the former CBN Governor “to convert huge sums of money belonging to the Federal Government of Nigeria and committed felony to wit.obtaining money by false pretences, and stealing, contrary to and punishable under Sections 411, 287, and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State”.

According to the anti-graft agency, Mrs Emefiele who is an indigene of Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, is the CEO of Dummies Oli & Gas. Her last known address was House No 3B, Iru Close, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Odoh is from Benue State, and his last known address is: CBN Headquarters, Central Business District, Abuja.

Anita is the CEO of Deepblue Energy Services Ltd and Lipam Investment Services Ltd. Her husband, Jonathan, is the CEO of Exact Quote BDC and both of them are from Delta State. Their last known address is Plot 1. Unit 14. Babafemi Osoba Crescent. Lekki Phase 1, Off Admiralty Road, Lagos State.

The EFCC added that “anybody with useful information as to their whereabouts should please contact the Commission… or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies”,

Emefiele who was sacked from office by President Bola Tinubu is being tried for alleged financial and terrorism crimes. He was recently ordered by the Federal High Court in Abuja to present himself in court to explain the circumstances surrounding the $53 million judgment debt arising from the Paris Club refund.

In a short ruling delivered byJustice Inyang Ekwo, the judge said he was giving Emefiele another opportunity to appear in court in person or be issued a warrant for his arrest.

The federal government, had also on January 18, filed an amended criminal charges against the former CBN governor.

The charges, formerly six counts, were increased to 20 counts.

The amended charges border on alleged criminal breach of trust, forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery, procurement fraud and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Emefiele, who was arraigned on November 18, 2023, had pleaded not guilty to the initial six-count charge.

On November 22, a federal capital territory (FCT) high court granted him bail in the sum of N300 million.

At the last hearing, the court agreed to vary Emefiele’s bail condition which previously restricted him to the FCT.

The court granted the application permitting the former CBN governor to travel within Nigeria but restrained him from leaving the country during the duration of the trial.

