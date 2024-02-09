News
Bandits reportedly abduct 16 in Katsina community
Gunmen suspected to be bandits reportedly abducted 16 people at Kogo village in Faskari local government area of Katsina State on Thursday night.
Residents of the village told journalists on Friday the hoodlums stormed the community at about 9:00 p.m., on Thursday on motorcycles and moved around the community where they abducted the victims, including women and children.
However, it is still unclear if any casualty was recorded in the attack.
READ ALSO: Troops arrest bandits' leader, kill 10 others in North-West
The spokesman for the state police command, Sadiq Aliyu, in a chat with journalists said the incident has not been reported at the command.
He promised to brief the media once the details of the attack are available.
Katsina is one of the six states in the North-West affected by the activities of bandits with hundreds of people killed and several others abducted by the terrorists in the region in the last five years.
