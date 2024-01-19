EFCC re-arraigns Emefiele on fresh criminal charges

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday re-arraigned the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama, Abuja.

He was re-arraigned on an amended 20-count charge bordering on conferment of corrupt advantages, conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, forgery, and obtaining by false pretences to the tune of $6.23 million.

Emefiele, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Before the former CBN governor took his plea, his counsel, Mathew Burkaa (SAN) objected to the charges, citing Section 221 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

But Justice Hamza Muazu, who relied on Section 396 of ACJA, overruled his objection, stating that any objection in respect of the charges should be heard after the defendant had taken his plea.

He also advised the defence counsel to tender his objection in writing.

Following Emefiele’s “not guilty” plea, the EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), asked the court to pick a trial date.

Justice Muazu adjourned the matter till February 12 and 13, for continuation of trial and sustained the bail earlier granted to the defendant.

The EFCC arraigned the former CBN governor on a six-count charge of procurement fraud on November 17, 2023.

