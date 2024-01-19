News
Wike confirms arrest of suspected bandits’ informants in FCT
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, said on Friday security agents have arrested some suspected bandits informants in the city.
He stated this during a meeting with the Gwagwalada area council chairman, traditional rulers, security agents and residents of the area.
The minister’s remark followed the rising cases of kidnapping in the nation’s capital.
READ ALSO: Wike dares bandits, kidnappers, says Abuja’ll be too hot for them
Suspected bandits on January kidnapped six siblings and their father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriya, from their home at Zuma 1 in Bwari town, Abuja.
Wike, who was silent on the number of suspects arrested by security agents, promised improved security in the FCT.
He also directed the FCT commissioner of police to immediately set up two additional police divisions in the Gwagwalada area council.
