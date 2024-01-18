Wike dares bandits, kidnappers, says Abuja’ll be too hot for them

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory, (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has declared that security agencies would henceforth make the nation’s capital very hot for bandits.

Wike made the declaration on Wednesday when he visited area councils in the territory in order to assure the people of government’s readiness and eagerness to checkmate the incessant kidnapping for ransom and killing of victims by bandits in the capital city.

He visited Bwari town, the headquarters of Bwari Area Council, and held a town hall meeting with the residents, traditional rulers, security, defence and intelligence personnel in the area and other stakeholders.

He is also expected to visit other councils in days to come.

The Minister warned informants working for the bandits, assuring that they would not be able to sleep among residents as they too will be fished out and dealt with.

Wike said: “Security is one of the key priorities of Mr. President’s administration. Yesterday (Tuesday), Mr President summoned a high-level security meeting, which includes all the service chiefs, minister of defence, and my humble self, because of recent attacks, particularly in Bwari.

”So, currently, it is one of the key priorities Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda will want to face squarely.

“It is no longer going to be business as usual. My coming here today is to show you that we are serious. To all those bandits, enough is enough. We will do everything in our power to make sure this does not happen again.

“Everything has to be done to protect lives and property. Without protection of lives and property, we have no business in government. My coming here today is to assure you that we are very serious.

”That is why just this morning (yesterday), Mr. President has given me approval to provide everything required to the security agencies. And just like what Etsu-Bwari and Sarkin-Bwari said, it is not by merely talking, we are serious.

“Security agencies will not have any reason to say they are not equipped; we will provide everything required. I know how big Bwari is, I know you have boundaries with three states – Niger, Kaduna and Nasarawa.

”I know because these bandits were chased away from the Northeast, so they are making their way here, we will make it hot for them.

“Without information, there is nothing we can do and that is where you come in. Traditional and community leaders, you have a great role to play. You need to assist security agencies with information.

“In the next few days, you will see action from the security agencies. There could be informants, even here within this meeting hall. I don’t care who you are. I don’t care. I am the minister of FCT. You won’t sleep again. Informants, you won’t sleep again.

“This message is not just for Bwari but to all the area councils. From time to time, we will come here and interface with you. We won’t sit down in the city.

“We have to stop this idea of going to radio to say we are going to raise money. When you do that, these bandits are happy that people are concerned and raising money. I know you are concerned that your loved ones are with kidnappers but we must do everything to discourage them.”

In his remarks, earlier, the Chairman of Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya, narrated that in the week leading to the last Christmas, kidnappers violently attacked the peaceful agrarian community of Tokulo, and injured several residents and abducted some of the villagers.

“This was followed by another attack on the border community of Kuduru where two people were killed and the kidnappers also abducted some residents.

“Before the end of December 2023, kidnappers also invaded Zuma village, a suburb of Bwari town, killing two persons and abducting some others.

“Sadly again, within the first few days of the new year, kidnappers attacked Dutse-Sagwari, a community along Dutse -Bwari expressway. Several people were also abducted during this attack.

”This sad incident was closely followed by another attack on Padan-Gwari Village, where kidnappers abducted some villagers, too. And most recently, kidnappers launched another ferocious attack on Kawu Village, during which they injured several people and kidnapped some,” he said.

