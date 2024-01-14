One of six kidnapped siblings killed, as family scrambles for ransom in tragic Abuja abduction

A heart-wrenching development has unfolded in the case of the family kidnapped in Abuja earlier this month.

Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar, one of the daughters abducted alongside her father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, and five siblings, has been killed by their captors.

Nabeeha was a 400-level student of biological science, Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

Others abducted include: Najeebah (500 level, Quantity Surveying), Nadheerah (300 level, Zoology).

The tragic news comes amidst frantic efforts by the family to raise the N60 million ransom demanded by the kidnappers. Nabeeha and her sisters were snatched from their home on January 9th, along with their father, who was later released with the ransom demand.

With time running out, the family launched an appeal to the public for donations to meet the kidnappers’ demands. A designated bank account was set up, but as of Friday, the required sum remained out of reach.

The death of Nabeeha sparked outrage on social media platforms especially “X”.

Many users trending the hashtag — #Najeebahandhersisters — called on security agencies to intensify efforts to rescue the remaining persons in captivity.

Meanwhile, the Police has issued a statement on the situation.

Via a post on X, the Police said, “In the wake of the abduction of six young girls in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, it is vital to state that the Police Force has already initiated a comprehensive plan of action. The Force Headquarters is diligently coordinating efforts to address this and prevent any further occurence, as all hands are on deck to rescue the victims.

“However, the sensitivity of the situation necessitates discretion, and as a result, specific details are being kept confidential to avoid compromising ongoing operations.

“The NPF is actively engaging and contacting individuals crucial to the rescue operations and investigation. The objective is not only to bring perpetrators to justice but also to intensify efforts in rescue operations for victims still in captivity.

“The authorities have yet to release any information regarding the investigation or the whereabouts of the remaining hostages.”

WE ARE COMMITTED TO TACKLING KIDNAPPING, RESCUING VICTIMS UNHURT… FPRO As IGP Upscales Tactical Intelligence Teams In the wake of the abduction of six young girls in the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, it is vital to state that the Police Force has… pic.twitter.com/ekEVgAAJeJ — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) January 14, 2024

