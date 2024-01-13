Lagos PDP to members: Don’t be discouraged by Supreme Court ruling on governorship poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State on Saturday charged its members not to be discouraged by the Supreme Court’s judgment which affirmed Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s victory in the March 18, 2023 election in the state

The PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, who made the call in a statement, said there are future opportunities for the party and its members in the state.

He said the party has officially concluded all matters on the election and moved on.

The apex court on Friday dismissed the appeals filed on the election by the PDP governorship candidate, Abdul-Azeez Adediran aka Jandor, and his Labour Party counterpart, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, for lack of merit.

Amode said: “We appeal to residents of the state and our numerous supporters to maintain optimism, as we firmly believe that there will always be another opportunity.

“As a party committed to democratic principles, the PDP has no option but to move forward after the highest court has issued a conclusive judgment on the matter.

“Our candidate in the election, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran aka Jandor, has shared his perspective on the judgment and has even extended congratulations to Governor Sanwo-Olu, whose victory has been affirmed by the court.

“We will refrain from any actions that will undermine the hard-fought gains achieved during the military era.

“We firmly hold that Lagos State residents should not endure hardship amidst abundance, and we are confident that another chance to serve will emerge in the near future.

“We will not allow this momentary setback to dampen our spirits.

“Lagos, as a metropolitan state and the commercial center of Nigeria, holds a prominent position nationally and competes with some African countries in terms of Gross Domestic Production, population, and developmental indicators.

“Our candidate, Jandor, remains committed to public service and will continue to make himself available whenever the need arises.

“There will always be another opportunity, and we will not let this temporary setback hinder our pursuit of making Lagos State an egalitarian society with equal opportunities for everyone.”

