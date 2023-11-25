IGP laments shortage of manpower in police force, promises better times

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, on Friday, lamented the shortage of manpower in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), where one police officer does the work of two persons.

The IG who was on a day working visit to the Kwara State Police Command in Ilorin, the state capital, admitted that he was aware of the working conditions of an average policeman, adding that there was a need to double the manpower strength of the Force for effective policing.

While addressing men and officers of the Command, Egbetokun promised that the Force under his watch, would also look into the welfare of police officers in the country.

“We’re paying attention to manpower. I know that there’s a shortage of manpower in your command. I know the stress that I went through while I was the Commissioner of Police here in making sure that the job was done.

“I know that one policeman today does the job of two policemen. A policeman would close from night duty and resume for morning duty. And as he’s closing from morning duty, he’s resuming night duty.

“And when he dozes off in public, his photograph would be taken and posted, making ridicule of him. I’m aware of all these,” he said.

The IGP, however, vowed that despite the challenges, there was hope on the way for Nigerian police officers.

“We’re making efforts to increase your strength. Mr President recently gave an approval for us to increase our yearly recruitment into the police.

“That’s a step forward and that is how to start. We need to double the strength of the police force in the country but we cannot do it overnight. We are going to gradually do it and gradually we will get there.”

