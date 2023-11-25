NNPP alleges threat to lives of its leaders, petitions IG, DSS DG

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has called on the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Yusuf Bichi, to urgently look into its claims that the lives of certain chieftains of the party and property are being threatened.

The party further called on the IG and DSS boss to provide adequate protection around the party’s national headquarters and leaders.

According to the NNPP, the information at its disposal revealed plans by some people under the tag of “unknown gunmen” to launch an assault on the party’s national secretariat while simultaneously designating some party leaders for removal.

Read also: TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The party’s position was contained in two separate petitions to Egbetokun and Bichi, signed by the National Chairman of the party, Abba Ali, titled “Threat to Lives of Some NNPP Leaders: Request for Action and Protection of Lives and Property,” on Friday.

“We wish to use this medium to inform your good office of reports of threat to lives and property of some leaders of our great party, the New Nigeria People’s Party.

“According to information at our disposal, there are plans by some people under the tag of ‘unknown gunmen’ to attack the national secretariat of our party while, at the same time, some leaders of the party have been marked down for elimination.

“We are using this medium to request a thorough investigation into this report and also adequate protection around our national headquarters and leaders of the party.”

Ali further said that the party is peaceful and has never employed or deployed violence to press home its demand.

“We therefore urge you, sir to look into this our request urgently. While awaiting your quick response sir, please be assured of our esteemed regards,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now