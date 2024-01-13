Metro
Truck kills man, injures 3 others in Ogun
An articulated truck on Saturday crushed a man to death and injured three others along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway.
The South-West Area Commander of Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACEC), Adekunle Ajibade, told journalists in Ota that the vehicle with registration no. XA356 ALD heading to Lagos lost control due to over-speeding and rammed into four persons waiting to board a bus at the Toll-Gate.
READ ALSO: Gunmen kill community leader in Ogun
He said: “The corpse of the victim has been deposited at the morgue in Ifo General Hospital, Ogun, while the survivors are receiving treatment at Ota General Hospital.”
The TRACEC official cautioned motorists, especially truck drivers, against speeding to prevent avoidable crashes.
