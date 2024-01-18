Student Loan: Nigerian govt insists January take-off date sacrosanct

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, said that its Student Loan Scheme is still on track to commence this month, January.

It also said that students who apply through its soon-to-be-completed website can access the facility within 30 days.

The Minister of State for Education, Dr Yusuf Sununu gave this assurance on Wednesday while briefing State House Correspondents in Abuja.

“January is a reality. Already the website is almost done. Application for beneficiaries is going to be online…and you can access your loan within 30 days,” said the Minister.

Ripples Nigeria reports that on June 12, 2023, President Bola Tinubu signed the Student Loan Bill into law.

The move was in “fulfilment of one of his campaign promises to liberalise funding of education,” a member of the then Presidential Strategy Team, Dele Alake, told journalists.

Though there is two weeks left in January, Sununu said the scheme was on course and would commence this month as promised.

He said: “The criteria for you is to get your admission, to be in Nigeria, and find yourself in a public school. If you are qualified, you have to apply online, which will be processed in a timely manner, and you can access your loan within 30 days.

“Fund has been set aside in the 2024 budget and the supplementary budget 2023. The essence is to increase and ease access to students who want to procure their higher education in Nigeria. And it’s also mainly for tertiary institutions.”

Sununu had earlier disclosed that the Ministry of Education presented a note to the council, prepared by the ministry and the National Universities Commission, on the guidelines for implementing transnational education in Nigeria.

He explained that the scheme would allow foreign degree-awarding institutions the room to set base in Nigeria, employ local talent, admit local students and lessen the pressure on existing higher institutions of learning.

While explaining the rationale for this, Sununu cited Nigeria as a member of the World Trade Organisation since 1995 and a signatory to the General Agreement of Trade in Services, which was signed in 1995. He argued that such trade services included documented education that was exportable across borders.

“We are all aware of the effort of Mr. President to increase access to education with a greater number of graduates and secondary school leavers seeking to be graduates or undergraduates in our tertiary institutions.

“Placement is becoming a serious issue and therefore, the ministry came up with a transnational education policy. What it means is cross-fertilisation of ideas, so that progressive education can be done across borders.

“The documents provide a guideline whereby foreign institutions can collaborate with local institutions within the country or establish a campus within the country.

“Economically, transnational education would decrease the pressure on the naira as it exchanges with the dollar. This is the justification presented to the council, and the council graciously noted the presentation of the document so that it can be implemented to increase access to tertiary education in Nigeria.”

He said the scheme comes with no monetary cost to the FG. Instead, it will “attract funds to government.”

“So if you have a campus in Nigeria, you will get the certificate of that same institution. And the quality in terms of education and service delivery will be as standardised as that obtained in the parent institution.

“So to curb the issue of fake certification that we have been battling with, that is why we have sat down and come up with a policy document for you to establish a campus within the country; you must agree and be able to satisfy 100 per cent the provision of the guidelines, as rightly noted by the FEC,” the minister added.

