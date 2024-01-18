Nigerian govt seeks fresh $1.5bn World Bank loan to shore up naira, finance budget

Nigeria is seeking a fresh $1.5bn loan from the World Bank to tackle the severe dollar shortage contributing to the decline of the naira and to finance the 2024 budget.

Wale Edun, Minister Of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy made this known in an interview with Bloomberg, yesterday.

“We’re hoping to get $1bn or $1.5bn from the World Bank” for budgetary support, Edun said.

The minister said the new World Bank loan would be used to finance developmental programmes, disclosing that the facility would be disbursed to Nigeria very soon.

He said, “On the talks with the World Bank on $1.5bn budget support, that is correct. The World Bank is the number one multilateral development bank helping developing countries or funding developing countries, projects programs, and sectors.

“It has free money through the International Development Association. It is for the poorer countries and right now, I think we qualify as one of the countries that can borrow from the normal window of the World Bank funding, but also some concessionary IDA funding; and that means that effectively, the interest rate will be zero.”

According to the minister, Africa’s largest economy may also issue a Eurobond in late 2024, adding that with the current economic reforms, the country deserves support.

READ ALSO:Tinubu’s monetary policy adviser, Wale Edun, reveals reasons dollar sells at N860

Eurobonds, denominated in foreign currencies, offer Nigeria a mechanism to navigate its financial landscape amidst challenging economic conditions.

The minister said, “It is a matter of discussion at the moment, but we think we will get the support because we are continuing with our reforms.”

Nigeria has issued Eurobonds in the past to raise fund to fund infrastructure and boost its economy

In 2022, Nigeria entered the international debt markets with a $1.25bn Eurobond issuance, marking its eighth venture into this financial arena, according to the Debt Management Office.

Subsequently, in the following year, the country redeemed a $500m Eurobond issued in July 2013 as part of a dual-tranche of $1bn, held for a tenor of ten years at a coupon of 6.375 per cent per annum.

During a press conference in October 2023, at the World Bank/International Monetary Fund Annual meeting in Marrakech, Morocco, the minister mentioned that the $1.5bn World Bank loan would be coming with zero interest rate.

Nigeria is currently battling with about N87tn debt, which the International Monetary Fund said was “manageable,” but noted that the interest payment was high for the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now