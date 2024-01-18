Police deny recruiting Zamfara bandits’ leader, Turji, says he’s wearing murdered cop’s uniform

The Zamfara State Police Command, on Wednesday, debunked rumours that notorious Zamfara bandits’ kingpin, Bello Turji, was recruited into the police force as part of the reconciliation process.

The command was reacting to viral pictures in which Turji was seen in police uniform claiming to have been recruited by the Nigeria Police Force as part of the reconciliation process.

However, the spokesperson for the state police command, Yazid Abubakar, said Turji was neither a member of the Nigeria Police Force nor affiliated with the institution in any way.

According to Abubakar, the uniforms worn by the dreaded bandits’ kingpin were possibly from policemen he murdered or that he took the uniform from raided police formations.

He added that Turji remained wanted by the police for his heinous criminal activities against the people of the state.

He said: “The Zamfara State Police Command wishes to clear the air about the viral pictures of notorious bandit, Bello Turji, adorned in what appears to be a police uniform and the disinformation being spread that he is currently a police officer.

“It has been common knowledge in Zamfara State and in other places where criminals operate, they are found in real life or in social media using police uniforms and or uniforms of the other security agencies.

“They will be seen in uniforms while perpetrating their nefarious acts of kidnapping for ransom, cattle rustling, and other inhumane acts to disguise their intent or catch unsuspecting victims unawares.

“The police hereby make it clear that these bandits, particularly Bello Turji, are at no point in time members of the Nigeria Police Force nor affiliated with the institution in any way.

“Rather, the police have declared him and others wanted for their acts against the state.

“It is vital to note that the said bandits usually get such uniforms when they murder uniformed personnel or attack operational formations.

“Hence, their dressing usually differs when you look at them keenly and intelligently, from the normal dress codes of those institutions, e.g. kaftan style camouflage, camouflage cap on black or denim uniforms, etc.”

The police, therefore, called on members of the public to “disregard the deliberate disinformation which is an attempt to disrepute the great operational efforts of the police and other agencies involved in the fight against banditry in the country.”

