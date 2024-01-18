400-level ATBU student in police net for alleged possession of illegal firearm

A 400-level student of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU), Bauchi, Mike James Habila, has been arrested for alleged possession of illegal firearm.

a statement by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili stated that the arrest of the suspect “was effected on 13/01/2024 at about 1400hrs when detectives attached to C’ Divisional Police Headquarters led by SP Abubakar Naziru Pindiga (DPO) acted on Credible Intelligence from a vigilante group.

“The student was arrested in his residence at Gubi village via Bauchi”.

According to the PPRO, “preliminary Investigation uncovered that the suspect had illegally possessed two different types of firearms which include: One locally-made gun, One locally-made piston and 9mm live ammunition”.

The PPRO added that “during Interrogation, the suspect confessed to the crime, his statement was recorded under the word of caution but claimed that the weapons belonged to one Samson Irimiya alias Zaddeos who was previously arrested in possession of a locally made pistol on 24/05/2021.

“Thereafter, search warrant was executed while investigation is in progress to unearth all related cases of firearms in Bauchi State”.

By Yemi Kanji

