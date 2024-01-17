Gunmen kill security agent in Ebonyi

Gunmen have killed a female member of a local security outfit, Ngboejeogu Central Security at Ngbo Court area in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The chairman of Ohaukwu LGA, Ikechukwu Odono, confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday.

He said one other security agent was injured in the incident while the hoodlums destroyed properties worth millions of naira and went away with a motorcycle.

Odono decried the attack on security operatives by criminals in the area and promised to work with the state government to address the problem.

