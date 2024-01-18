EFCC Chair warns operatives against bribery within agency

In a stark address to staff on Thursday, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman Ola Olukoyede tackled a sensitive issue head-on: corruption within the anti-graft agency itself.

Lamenting the “craze for gratification and quest for bribes” displayed by some investigators, Olukoyede issued a clear warning: “Discontinue such immoral acts or face sanctions.”

His message resonated against the backdrop of a challenging year for the EFCC. Acknowledging the “monstrous challenges” that tested the agency’s strength in 2023, Olukoyede highlighted his efforts since taking office in the final quarter.

He emphasized the need for stability, announcing the implementation of “fresh initiatives and policy direction” to guide the EFCC into a new era.

Olukoyede said, “As you would recall, our new policy drive is premised on a three-pronged agenda and blueprint. The first plank of the agenda is properly focusing on the mandate of the EFCC.

“All over the world, the major objective of the war against corruption and financial crimes is to drive economic development and create wealth and job opportunities for the populace. We need to come to these realities and operate by them. Our nation is in dire straits. We need to continue to do everything possible to stimulate the revenue profile of Nigeria.

“Public opinions about the conduct of some of our investigators are adverse. The craze and quest for gratification, bribes and other compromises by some of our investigators are becoming too embarrassing and this must not continue. Let me sound a note of warning in this regard.

“I will not hesitate to wield the big stick against any form of infraction by any staff of the Commission. The Department of Internal Affairs has been directed to be more ardent in its work and monitor every staff in all their engagements. The image of the Commission is too important to be placed on the line by any corrupt officer.

“We are mindful of the increasing need for the welfare of staff and steps are being taken in this regard. I may not talk about specifics. However, the new year promises to bring smiles on the faces of staff across all the Commands. We will continue to do our best to put all of you at your best. However, to whom much is given, much is expected.”

