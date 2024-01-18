News
US Secretary of State, Blinken to visit Nigeria, Angola, 2 others next week
The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, will travel to Nigeria and three other African countries next week.
The US Mission which disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the country’s top diplomat will also visit Angola Cabo Verde, and Cote d’Ivoire in a trip that would begin on January 21 and end on January 26.
The visit will be Blinken’s first to Nigeria since November 2021, when he met with former President Muhammadu Buhari and other top government officials.
.The statement read: “The Secretary will highlight how the United States has accelerated the US-Africa partnership since the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit, including in areas such as climate, food, and health security.
“He will also emphasize our future-focused economic partnership, and how the United States is investing in infrastructure in Africa to boost two-way trade, create jobs at home and on the continent, and help Africa compete in the global marketplace.
“Additionally, the Secretary will advance security partnerships based on shared values such as respect for human rights, promotion of democracy, and expansion of the rule of law.
“He will reaffirm US commitment to our coastal West African partners through the Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability, U.S. partnership with the Economic Community of West African States to address regional challenges, and US efforts to support African leadership in de-escalating tensions and adopting diplomatic solutions to the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.”
