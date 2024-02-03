Sports
Cote d’Ivoire complete incredible comeback vs Mali to reach AFCON semis
Hosts Cote d’Ivoire have advanced to the semifinal of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after stunning Mali in an epic match.
The hosts played most of the game with 10 men but despite the odds, completed an incredible comeback to beat Mali 2-1 after extra time.
Mali had opened scoring in the 71st minutes through Nene Dorgeles before the Ivorians fired back in the 91st minute through Simon Adingra to force the game into extra time.
After a complete 30minutes extratime, Cote d’Ivoire did another magic again as they scored in added time through a shocking effort by Oumar Diakité.
The home crowd went gaga! Mali were stunned, as the entire team and coach fell in disappointment.
The referee would later end the game with two red cards shown to Mali’s Hamed Traore and Cote d’Ivoire’s Diakité.
More to follow…
