S’Africa set up Nigeria semifinal after goalie saves 4 penalties in Cape Verde win

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa have set up a semifinal meeting with the Super Eagles of Nigeria after beating Cape Verde on penalties.

Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams was the saviour of the day as South Africa had been held to a goalless draw for 120 minutes.

Williams saved four shootout penalties as part of an outstanding goalkeeping display to help South Africa advance.

Cape Verde’s Bebe, Willy Semedo, Laros Duarte and Bryan Teixeira were all denied by the inspired Williams.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha also made two exceptional saves in quick succession shortly during extra time but his South African counterpart stole the show during the shootout.

South Africa will now take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the last four on Wednesday.

They have the chance to avenge their defeat to the Eagles on their last appearance in the AFCON semi-finals, when they were beaten 2-0 by the Super Eagles in 2000.

