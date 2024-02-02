Sports
Lookman fires Super Eagles past Angola into AFCON semifinal
A lone goal by Ademola Lookman was enough to seal victory for the Super Eagles over Angola in a quarter-final clash at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Friday night.
After early exchanges in which the Super Eagles controlled the ball better, Moses Simon did a fine run to steal the ball off an Angola defender, before cutting in for Lookman to finish off.
The 41st-minute goal was enough to take the Eagles to the semifinal of the competition where they will face either Cape Verde or South Africa.
Victor Osimhen thought he had doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 75th minute when he headed in a Lookman freekick, but the VAR judged that he was offside.
Read Also: Lookman nets double as Nigeria knock Cameroon out of AFCON to reach Q’finals
The Palancas Negras of Angola, ranked 117th in the world, were bidding to reach a first ever AFCON semi-final but could not find an equaliser even as they tried.
Meanwhile, three-time winners Nigeria are the highest-ranked side left in the tournament.
The Jose Peseiro side are now two wins away from their grand hopes as they gun for a fourth title in Cote d’Ivoire.
The semifinal clash between Nigeria and South Africa or Cape Verde, will take place on Wednesday, 7 February 2024.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...
INVESTIGATION: UBEC mum as N80m Kebbi secondary school lab equipment still undelivered since 2020
“Our laboratories are not conducive for learning; the termites have destroyed most of these laboratories, and there is not enough...