Lookman fires Super Eagles past Angola into AFCON semifinal

A lone goal by Ademola Lookman was enough to seal victory for the Super Eagles over Angola in a quarter-final clash at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Friday night.

After early exchanges in which the Super Eagles controlled the ball better, Moses Simon did a fine run to steal the ball off an Angola defender, before cutting in for Lookman to finish off.

The 41st-minute goal was enough to take the Eagles to the semifinal of the competition where they will face either Cape Verde or South Africa.

Victor Osimhen thought he had doubled Nigeria’s lead in the 75th minute when he headed in a Lookman freekick, but the VAR judged that he was offside.

Read Also: Lookman nets double as Nigeria knock Cameroon out of AFCON to reach Q’finals

The Palancas Negras of Angola, ranked 117th in the world, were bidding to reach a first ever AFCON semi-final but could not find an equaliser even as they tried.

Meanwhile, three-time winners Nigeria are the highest-ranked side left in the tournament.

The Jose Peseiro side are now two wins away from their grand hopes as they gun for a fourth title in Cote d’Ivoire.

The semifinal clash between Nigeria and South Africa or Cape Verde, will take place on Wednesday, 7 February 2024.

