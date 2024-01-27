Lookman nets double as Nigeria knock Cameroon out of AFCON to reach Q’finals

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have secured their place in the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Saturday night.

The Jose Peseiro men played against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in a round of 16 clash at the tournament holding in Cote d’Ivoire, and sealed a 2-0 victory.

After early exchanges the first goal came through Ademola Lookman’s strike in the 36th minute following a good work from Victor Osimhen.

The Eagles thought they had gotten ahead earlier on when Semi Ajayi stabbed a finish from uncertain goalkeeping but it was eventually ruled out by an offside check.

Nigeria held on to their lead, keeping out every effort by the Cameroonians before sealing the big win with another Lookman goal in the 90th minute to reach the last eight.

The double from Lookman and an impressive victory for the Eagles could have been very perfect but for the injury sustained by goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali who departed on a stretcher and was replaced by Francis Uzoho late on.

Recall that Nigeria qualified for this round after finishing second in Group A following victories over Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau and a draw with Equatorial Guinea.

Rigobert Song’s Cameroon on the other hand narrowly progressed from Group C with a stoppage-time winner against Gambia in their final game.

The Super Eagles will now face Angola, who defeated Namibia earlier on Saturday, in the quarter-finals of the competition on Friday.

