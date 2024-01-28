Like Liverpool’s Klopp, Barcelona’s Xavi announces exit from club

Days after Jurgen Klopp announced his exit plan from Liverpool, Xavi has also done same as he is set leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

Ripples Nigeria had reported on Friday the Klopp was leaving the Premier League side when the season ends.

Xavi on Saturday night said he will step down at the end of the season.

The former Barcelona and Spain midfielder took charge in November 2021 after leaving Qatari club Al Sadd.

Barcelona suffered a 4-1 defeat to rivals Real Madrid in the final of the Super Cup this month in Saudi Arabia, and Xavi said he would leave if the players lost faith in him.

He guided Barca to the Spanish title in his first full season in charge in 2022-23, but Saturday’s 5-3 home defeat by Villarreal leaves them 10 points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.

“I’ve been a man of the club. I’ve prioritised it above even myself. I’ve given everything I have,” said Xavi.

“And I will continue to do so to make the fans feel proud.”

He added: “I think the club needs a change of dynamic. For the good of the players, I believe that they will free themselves. We play with a lot of tension.

“For the good of the board of directors, it is best that I leave. I will give my best. I think all of that will help the dynamic change. This is the message I would like to give. I think I am doing the right thing.”

The 44-year-old, who won 25 honours during an illustrious playing career at Barcelona, will officially step down on 30 June despite still having a year left on his contract.

