Klopp announces exit from Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is to step down from the role at the end of the season, saying he is running out of energy.

Klopp was appointed by the Reds in October 2015 and his contract was due to run until 2026.

While in Anfield, He won the Champions League in 2019 before leading Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years in 2019-20 EPL season.

While breaking the news, he said the management of the club is aware of his decisions, citing personal energy as the reason behind his decision.

“I told the club already in November,” said 56-year-old Klopp.

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it or at least try to explain it.

Read Also: Klopp ‘not available’ for Germany job

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take,” he added.

Liverpool has won every major honor since the German took charge of the Reds.

Klopp guided Liverpool to their sixth European Cup in 2019 when they beat Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid.

They followed that up with victory in the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup and, most significantly, the Premier League title the following season.

Liverpool won a domestic cup double in the 2021-22 season, and narrowly missed out on a quadruple as they were piped by Manchester City on the final day of the Premier League season and lost the Champions League final to Real Madrid in Paris.

Meanwhile, the Reds failed to win any major silverware last season but are in contention for four trophies this term after beating Fulham on Wednesday to reach the Carabao Cup final.

By Amosun OluwaSeyi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now