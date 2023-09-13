Klopp ‘not available’ for Germany job

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is not available yo take on the role of coach in the German national football team.

This was according to Klopp’s agent, who stated that the Reds’ boss still has a long-term deal with the English club.

Klopp’s agent Marc Kosicke told Sportschau: “Jurgen has a long-term contract with LFC and is not available for the national coaching position.”

Read Also: Klopp handed fine, ban for comments against referee

Germany have been without a coach for a few days following the sack of Hansi Flick, who had had a poor run with the team lately.

Flick, who left his role at Bayern Munich in 2021 to become boss of the national team, was dismissed following a 4-1 loss to Japan on Saturday.

Ex-striker Rudi Voller was in interim charge on Tuesday night as Germany sealed a 2-1 victory over France in a home friendly game.

Germany play the United States away on 14 October, before another friendly in the US, against Mexico, on 18 October.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now