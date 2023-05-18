Klopp handed fine, ban for comments against referee

Following his team’s 4-3 victory against Tottenham in April, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made some remarks regarding referee Paul Tierney, for which he has now been given a two-match suspension.

The German will therefore be unable to be in the dugout for Sunday’s game at Anfield against Aston Villa.

However, Klopp won’t be absent from the final contest of this season against Southampton because the second game is postponed until the start of the 2023–24 campaign.

After the Spurs match, Klopp claimed Tierney had “something against” the Reds.

Klopp has also been fined £75,000 after admitting to inappropriate behavior and expressing regret for his remarks.

Following Liverpool’s 94th-minute victory, Klopp was given a yellow card for celebrating in front of the fourth official. He later claimed Tierney’s comments to him were “not OK.”

Liverpool sent a letter in response to the charges three days after the match, suggesting emotions were heightened during a tense fixture.

The Reds also stated that while Klopp had not intended to “question Tierney’s integrity”, the referee had been involved in a number of “questionable decisions” involving the club.

Klopp won the Premier League manager of the year last season after helping his side to finish second in the Premier League.

