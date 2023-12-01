Nigeria signs agreement with Germany to improve electricity supply

Nigeria and Germany on Friday signed an agreement to improve electricity supply in the West African country.

The agreement was signed at an event on the sidelines of the ongoing climate conference COP28 in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The event, according to a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, was witnessed by President Bola Tinubu and the German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz.

The Managing Director of the Federal Government’s Power Company, Kenny Anuwe, signed on Nigeria’s behalf, while the Managing Director (Africa) for Siemens AG, Nadja Haakansson, signed for Germany.

Ngelale said President Tinubu has consistently advocated the accelerated realization and expansion of the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) since he assumed office on May 29.

He added that the project has been a major focal point in three rounds of bilateral discussions at several meetings between the President and the German leader in New Delhi, Abuja, and Berlin.

The PPI agreement with Siemens was conceived by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in August 2020.

The statement read: “Speaking after the signing ceremony in Dubai, Managing Director of the FGN Power Company, Mr. Kenny Anuwe highlighted Siemens Energy’s effective delivery of crucial equipment worth over 63 million Euros to the country since the project commenced.

“This includes 10 units of 132/33KV mobile substations; 3 units of 75/100MVA transformers, and 7 units of 60/66MVA transformers, currently being installed by FGN Power Company at various sites across Nigeria.

“The project will also focus on identified load demand centres with a particular emphasis on economic and industrial hubs nationwide; execution of new 330kV and 132/33KV substations in target load centres with economic priority, in addition to thousands of kilometres of overhead transmission lines to connect new substations with existing ones.”

