Nasarawa Assembly gets new speaker, deputy

The lawmaker representing Kokona West Constituency, Danladi Jatau, emerged as the new speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Friday.

The emergence of the new speaker followed the Appeal Court judgment which nullified the election of the former speaker, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi on November 28.

The lawmakers also elected Mohammed Oyanki as the new deputy speaker of the House.

The duo were elected unopposed by members of the House.

The lawmaker representing Awe South, Alhaji Suleiman Azara, nominated Jatau for the position of speaker and it was seconded by his colleague from Akwanga North, Larry Ven- Bawa.

The Acting Clerk of the House, Ibrahim Musa, thereafter, swore in the two men as the leaders of the House.

In his acceptance speech, Jatau thanked the members for the confidence reposed in him to lead the Assembly.

He promised to promote unity among members of the Assembly for the overall development of the state.

