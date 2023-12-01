2024 budget scales second reading in Senate

The 2024 budget scaled the second reading in the Senate on Friday.

President Bola Tinubu presented the 2024 budget estimate of N27.5 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The passage of the budget followed debates by lawmakers on the general principles of the bill.

Many of the senators called for a reduction in borrowing and improved budgetary provision for security and sustenance of peace in the Niger- Delta.

In his contribution, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe expressed concern at the 3 percent allocation to the power sector in the budget.

He argued that stable electricity was key to employment generation and optimal workings of other sectors and the economy in general.

On his part, Adams Oshiomhole called for allocation for the Benin-Auchi road which connects the six geo-political zones.

The budget was, thereafter, passed and referred to the Committee on Appropriations headed by Solomon Adeola after it was put to a voice vote by the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau.

The committee is expected to submit its report on December 19 for further legislative input on the budget.

