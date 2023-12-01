Military claims troops killed 180 terrorists in one week

The Defence Headquarters said on Friday troops in the various theatres of operations across the country killed 180 suspected terrorists and arrested 204 others in one week.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, said in a statement on Friday, 234 hostages were rescued during the period.

He said the operations involved land and air interdictions across the theatres of operations.

Buba revealed that the troops also recovered 46 assorted weapons and 148 ammunitions, comprising 30 AK47 rifles, two Josef Magnum pump action guns, one double barrel gun, and two single barrel guns in the operations.

Other recovered items are 12 locally-made pistols, 13 Dane guns, one hand grenade, nine locally-made rifles, three RPG chargers, two locally-made hand grenades, and 120 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, among others.

The spokesman said: “In the North-East, the troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralised 19 terrorists, arrested 52, and rescued 134 kidnapped victims within the week.

“The troops recovered six AK47 rifles, 58 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, seven live cartridges, three vehicles, eight mobile phones, three motorcycles, one bicycle, and two camouflage magazine carrier jackets.

“The troops arrested suspected ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists in Chibok local government area and conducted fighting patrols in Kukawa, Bama, and Gwoza local government areas in Borno State.

“The troops also conducted fighting patrols to Gulani local government area of Yobe State where they arrested kidnappers and illegal miners.

“They discovered and detonated IEDs in Monguno, Mafa, and Gwoza local government area of Borno and neutralised suspected ISWAP/JAS terrorists in Madagali in Adamawa and Maiduguri Municipal Council areas in Borno.”

