Ethiopian Airlines bans Nigerians from using Ghana-must-go bags on its flights

The Ethiopian Airlines has banned passengers from bringing ‘Ghana-must-go’ bags on any of its flights from Nigeria.

The airline disclosed the ban in a letter signed by Henok Gizachew, the airline’s Manager of Airport Services, addressed to the Regional Manager of the Federal Airports Authority Of Nigeria (FAAN).

According to the airline, the ban should take effect from November 25, 2023 in a letter dated November 23, 2024.

“Please be informed that effective November 25, 2023, the usage of Ghana Must Go to travel on our flight is hereby prohibited,” the letter read.

“The use of Ghana Must Go as a means of packing baggage has cost the airlines huge loss and also damaging the conveyor belt system, not only on out flight but also on other foreign airlines, hence the prohibition.”

Ethopian Airlines, however, said that users of the bag can continue to use them to package their luggage on the condition that they must be well packed in cartons of a hardcover of rectangular size.

Allnews.ng reports that Ghana-must-go bags are popular sac-like load carriers in Nigeria that come in different sizes and colours and are preferred by many travellers due to their durability and affordability.

