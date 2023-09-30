Tribunal upholds Nasarawa Assembly majority leader’s election

The National and House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lafia on Saturday affirmed the election of Mohammed Omadefu as a lawmaker representing the Keana constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Omadefu as the winner of the March 18 election in the constituency ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Basil Osheka.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate is the House’s majority leader.

Osheka, however, approached the tribunal to nullify the INEC’s declaration over alleged fraud in the exercise.

In its ruling, the three-member panel led by Justice Francisca Isong-Nnang dismissed the petition for lack of merit.

Justice Isong-Nnang, who read the judgement, said the Osheka and his party failed to convince the tribunal to order a re-run of the election in five polling units of Agaza ward in the constituency.

