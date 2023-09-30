Ex-Gov Ramalan Yero quits PDP

The former Kaduna State Governor, Ramalan Yero, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yero served as Kaduna State governor from 2012-2015.

He was the deputy governor during the late Patrick Yakowa’s administration and took over as governor when the latter died in a helicopter crash in 2012.

Yero lost his re-election bid to former Governor Nasir El-Rufai in 2015.

He announced his resignation from the PDP in a letter addressed to the party’s leadership in the state on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Tribunal upholds PDP senator’s election in Kaduna central

“With gratitude to Almighty Allah, I write to extend my sincere greetings and to formally inform you of my decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“In view of this, I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from September 30.

“Enclosed herewith, is my membership card duly returned,” the ex-governor wrote.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now