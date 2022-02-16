Connect with us

Nasarawa Assembly summons commissioners over non-payment of teachers’ salaries

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly on Wednesday summoned the Commissioners for Education and Finance over the non-payment of newly employed teachers’ salaries in the state.

The parliament also summoned the state Accountant-General, Head of Civil Service and the Director of Salary Bureau to explain why over 400 newly employed secondary school teachers were not paid their salaries for three months.

The affected officials are expected to appear before the lawmakers on February 21.

The Chairman of House Committee on Education, Mr Daniel Ogazi, who presented the matter at the plenary, expressed disappointment that the teachers had not been paid their salaries since November last year.

He said: “We must give top priority to the welfare of teachers if we want quality and standard education in the state.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, urged the state government to give priority attention to teachers’ welfare.

He said: “Honestly what is happening in the education sector, particularly in the state is saddening.

“In view of this, we are inviting these government officials for clarification on why state government failed to pay salary to newly employed secondary school teachers for three months.

“Without paying teachers’ salaries, believe me we are killing their morale. We need quality education for our children. You can’t keep teachers hungry and expect them to give their best.”

