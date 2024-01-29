Sports
Angola get cash, iPhone gifts ahead Super Eagles clash
Angola’s Palancas Negras have been rewarded with cash and other gifts prior to their quarterfinal matchup with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
Three-time winners Nigeria will take on Pedro Goncalves’ team on Friday in a quarterfinal clash of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.
Angop reports that each Angolan player and coaching staff that advanced to the quarterfinals received five million Kwanzas (about N5.41 million) from Banco Angolano de Investimento (BAI).
Lookman nets double as Nigeria knock Cameroon out of AFCON to reach Q'finals
In a similar development, Aguinaldo Jaime, President of the UNITEL Board of Directors, gave an iPhone 15 to every member of the Angolan delegation, together with free calls, SMS, and internet for a year.
Meanwhile, if the team defeats the Super Eagles, SODIAM EP has guaranteed them a massive US$250,000 (about N225 million).
To reach the round of eight, the Palancas Negras defeated Namibia 3-0.
