News
Suspected bandits abduct Katsina varsity students
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Monday abducted two students of Al-Qalam University, Katsina.
The university spokesman, Malam Akilu Abubakar, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday in Katsina.
He said the students were returning to school from Niger State when they were abducted.
Abubakar said: “We wish to address recent reports regarding two female students of our school, who were kidnapped on January 15, 2024.
“The students were on their way to Katsina from Niger State to resume studies.
“They were among the passengers traveling in a commercial vehicle at the time of the abduction. Their last contact with their families was when they reached Zaria enroute to Katsina.
“Information regarding the circumstances of their abduction is still scanty as the incident did not happen in the University.
“The university has contacted the family of the students who have confirmed the sad development.”
