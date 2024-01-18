Troost-Ekong penalty seals win for Nigeria against AFCON hosts Cote d’Ivoire

William Troost-Ekong was on target for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their matchday two encounter against hosts Cote d’Ivoire at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Super Eagles successfully secured victory over their Ivorian counterparts in a thrilling encounter with a 1-0 scoreline.

After a goalless first half, and missed chances, Victor Osimhen was challenged in the box and a penalty was awarded to Nigeria in the 55th minute.

Troost-Ekong took the shot and converted the kick to hand Nigeria their first win in eight matches, lifting them to the top of Group A at the competition on four points.

It was Ekong’s fifth international goal.

Read Also: Okocha backs Eagles to beat hosts Cote d’Ivoire in AFCON match today

Having kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw against Equatorial Guinea, the win against Cote d’Ivoire places the Super Eagles in a good position to qualify for the round of 16.

Osimhen missed a clear chance ealy in the game before winning the penalty for Nigeria early in the second half.

Nigeria first choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali put up a fine performance for the team as his confidence played a vital role in the victory over the host nation.

Ola Aina, Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Samuel Ajayi, and late substitute Paul Onuachu all put up a fine showing on Thursday night, as the Jose Peseiro men celebrated heavily after the final whistle.

The Eagles will face Guinea-Bissau in their final group match next Monday, and will hope to finish as the group’s winner to face a runners-up in the round of 16.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now