Okocha backs Eagles to beat hosts Cote d’Ivoire in AFCON match today

Former Super Eagles forward, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has expressed his faith in the current team representing the nation at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

The Eagles are billed to face the hosts in a matchday two clash today (Thursday), as they hope to return to winning ways in competitive games.

Recall that Jose Peseiro’s men were held to a 1-1 draw by Equatorial Guinea in their opening game of the tournament.

A win over Cote d’Ivoire will put them in a good place ahead of their final group A game against Guinea-Bissau as they continue their quest for a fourth continental title.

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire had opened their campaign with a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau, and could be a tough one for the Eagles.

But in a chat with Cafonline, former PSG star Okocha stated that to be champion, the Super Eagles must be ready to beat the best.

“I think what the key will be experience, desire and state of mind. For me, they are professionals, and they know the importance of this match, I think their mindset will be the key,” the former midfielder told CAFonline.

“Absolutely! Every match is difficult but when you play the host country, it is even more difficult. But, of course the beauty of football is that if you want to be champions, you have to win against the best.

“And as we know, in football, every match is difficult. If you are well prepared, you have a chance of winning your match. But, we Nigerians, we know that it will be a difficult match but also, we believe that we have enough potential to be able to win this match.”

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face their Ivorian counterparts by 6:00p.m today.

