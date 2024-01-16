Wike calls emergency meeting as insecurity in FCT spirals

The escalating security crisis in Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja, has reached a boiling point, prompting Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike to call an emergency security meeting on Tuesday morning.

Widespread fear has gripped residents as the wave of kidnappings within the city limits shows no signs of abating. Ripples Nigeria reports that frustrations have mounted over the perceived lack of effective response from security agencies, fueling the sense of insecurity.

Read Also: Atiku slams NNPCL over move to hand PH refinery to private operators

Wike’s swift response underscores the seriousness of the situation. The emergency meeting is expected to bring together key security officials, including police chiefs, intelligence agencies, and military representatives, to assess the current state of affairs and formulate a comprehensive plan to address the burgeoning kidnapping threat.

With the safety and security of Abuja’s residents hanging in the balance, the pressure is on Wike and the security chiefs to deliver concrete solutions. The meeting’s outcome will be closely watched by the public, eager for reassurance and tangible action to restore a sense of security to the nation’s capital.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now