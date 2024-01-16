News
Wike blasts council chiefs for travel spree amid raging insecurity in FCT
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) minister, Nyesom Wike, unleashed a fiery salvo on Tuesday, rebuking chairmen of the six area councils for prioritizing overseas trips amid rampant insecurity and a struggling education system.
Convening an emergency meeting with security agencies and council leaders in Abuja, Wike issued a strict warning: ‘focus on your local responsibilities or face consequences’.
Wike said: “All of us are aware of the security situation in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) particularly Bwari Area Council and some other areas that we have witnessed security challenges.
“All we are concerned is that the FCT that houses virtually every Nigerian, we owe a duty to make sure that this place is safe. We will do all we can, and we assure Nigerians who reside here that there is no need for panic.
He continued: “We are taking every step to make sure that there is no challenges, as they are things we must resolve.
“So this meeting is practically to look into such challenges, and see how we will be able to resolve the problems.”
“So, we are not sleeping and security agencies are not sleeping. We will provide every support that they require in order to allay the fears of the citizens cum residents”, he stressed.
Warning the area council Chairmen against abdication of responsibility and frequent travels, the minister said “we have invited all the Council Chairmen, because they also have a responsibility in their various area councils.
Wike said “we will not be happy, where Area Council Chairmen will leave their responsibilities and travel out. We have gotten reports that Council Chairmen travel anytime and then, if anything happens, they will not call anybody’s name except the FCT Minister.”
