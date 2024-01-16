Amnesty Int’l tasks Nigerian govt to treat rising wave of kidnapping as emergency

Amnesty International, an international non-governmental organisation (INGO), has asked the Nigerian govt under President Bola Tinubu to treat the recent rising wave of kidnapping incidents across the country as an emergency.

Ripples Nigeria reports that cases of kidnappings have spiked in recent weeks, with the kidnap of six sisters and their father from their residence at Zuma 1 in the Bwari area council of the federal capital territory (FCT) on January 5.

The abductors released the father but held the girls hostage. On Sunday, Nabeeha, one of the girls, was reported to have died in captivity.

Three others, who were kidnapped in other parts of the community, were also killed in captivity including one Folorunsho Ariyo, a 13-year-old secondary school student.

“Last week over 45 people travelling between Otukpo in Benue state and Enugu were kidnapped and nothing has been heard about them yet.

“Also one of the 10 people kidnapped at an estate in Dutse near Abuja was killed over failure of her family to pay ransom”, Amnesty said.

While describing the abductions as an epidemic that has become part of daily life, the organisation urged the president to take all lawful measures to end the cycle of violence and fear.

Read also: Shell assures workers as it sells SPDC to Renaissance for $2.4bn

“We are now facing an epidemic of kidnapping. People in Nigeria are now living on the knife edge.

“Widespread insecurity and the chaos it causes have been exacerbated by routine kidnapping, as armed groups tighten their stranglehold on the country. Nigerian authorities must immediately stem the tide of kidnapping now.

“Many families choose not to report cases of kidnapping after paying ransom for fear of reprisals and as a result many incidents go undocumented.

“The current epidemic of kidnapping highlights the utter failure of the Nigerian authorities to effectively protect lives”, Amnesty said further.

It also frowned on what it called a lack of tangible commitment by authorities to address the escalating breakdown of law and order across the country.

“Security of all people should be the priority of the government. People should not be left helplessly at the mercy of ruthless gunmen. Failure to address the security concerns urgently will grossly enable human rights abuses,” the statement added.

Amnesty International further asked authorities to abide by the constitution which mandates the protection of lives and properties, and urged authorities to investigate the waves of kidnapping and killings, and bring those culpable to justice.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now